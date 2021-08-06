Greg Anderson as The Lord Teams Up with Robin Wattie of BIG|BRAVE on New Song “Needle Cast”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 6th, 2021 - 10:38 PM

Greg Anderson, curator and composer unveiled a new song as The Lord collaborated with Robin Wattie, guitarist and vocalist for BIG|BRAVE. “Needle Cast” is now available via BandCamp. All proceeds of “Needle Cast” will go to The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal. The goal of NWSM is to provide a safe environment where women can begin to rebuild their lives.

“Needle Cast” was made using Wattie’s shimmering vocals that perfectly meld with Anderson’s multi-faceted instrumental approach. Anderson states, “I’m extremely honored to have been able to collaborate with Robin Wattie on this track. I’m a massive fan of BIG|BRAVE especially Robin’s emotive vocals and infectious melodies. Immediately after composing this track I was envisioning her dynamic vocals within the piece. The performance she recorded went beyond what I had imagined. Robin also created the amazing artwork that accompanies the music.”

Greg Anderson will continue his work as The Lord and collaborating with others. Future collaborations may include noted singer/songwriter Petra Haden and more, while working on films like V/H/S/94.