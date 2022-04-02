Bring Me The Horizon Team Up With Masked Wolf On Dark New Track “Fallout”

Home News Roy Lott April 2nd, 2022 - 8:57 PM

Bring Me The Horizon has released their latest collaboration with Masked Wolf. The unique collaboration sees Masked Wolf flowing his verses through a pop-punk record and does an astounding job. Check it out below.

Masked Wolf spoke about the pairing. “I haven’t done a collaboration that felt dark; I always felt that my brand had that edge of darkness to it, and I was waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When I heard ‘Fallout,’ it grabbed me straight away. The way I felt like I was meant to be in the rubble but could still be brought out, that’s the feeling it gave me.”

He continued, “The way the song builds over time made me feel like there was nothing wrong with it at all. To me, it’s perfectly structured and gives me the emotions I love diving deeper into when writing songs.”

Bring Me The Horizon recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on “Bad Habits” and Machine Gun Kelly on “maybe.” They released an instrumental version of “Moon Over The Castle.” The song is featured on the soundtrack to Find Your Lane (Official Music From Gran Turismo 7).

Masked Wolf released his latest mixtape Astronomical last year which includes his hit “Astronaut in the Ocean.”