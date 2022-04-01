Phife Dawg’s Estate Releases Powerful New Video For Title Track, Forever Out Now

Home News Mohammad Halim April 1st, 2022 - 5:44 PM

Fans of the esteemed Phife Dawg never forgot about his passing in March 22, 2016. Last March marked the sixth anniversary of the legendary “Five-Footer” and rapper for A Tribe Called Quest’s death. To mark his tribute, Dawg’s business partner Dion Liverpool has finally published the long-awaited album of Dawg’s. Forever was in the middle of the making just when the artist has passed away, making it Phife Dawg’s last album ever.

That was not all for fans of the nostalgic artist, on March 31, an official music video for “Forever” was released, called “Phife Forever”. The song itself is jampacked with Phife Dawg’s amazing lyrical composition, leaving no room for hesitation. In the beginning of the posthumous track, he first thanks his production team, before telling his story on how he made it to fame, ‘Til the first demo I sold got in the hand of some folks. They listenin’, faces screwed, ‘Fuck is this shit? A joke?’ The chorus demonstrates that no matter the obstacle, the gang will always stick together, and be “four brothers with a mic”.

The music video stabbed viewers with emotions with the beloved memories of Phife Dawg. Starting with a photo of Phife Dawg and his mother. The video cleverly crafts lyrics that shows old pictures and clips of the crew (which altogether make up the album cover), right before it ends with a video of Phife Dawg himself saluting to the camera as he walks away, and video to white.

Track List for Forever



1. “Cheryl’s Big Son (Intro)”

2. “Only A Coward”

3. “Fallback” ft. Rapsody & Renée Neufville

4. “Nutshell Pt. 2” ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman

5. “Sorry” ft. V.Rich

6. “Dear Dilla (Reprise)” ft. Q-Tip

7. “Wow Factor” ft. Maseo of De La Soul

8. “Residual Curiosities” ft. Lyric Jones

9. “God Send” ft. Dwele

10. “Round Irving High School” ft. Cheryl Boyce-Taylor & Angela Winbush

11. “French Kiss Trois” ft. Redman & Illa J

12. “2 Live Forever” ft. Pos of De La Soul, Little Brother & Darien Brockington

13. “Forever”

Just last year, Phife Dawg Estate released a single titled “French Kiss Deux” which tributes Montreal.