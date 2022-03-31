Steve Gorman Sues Former Band Black Crowes Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Home News Tara Mobasher March 31st, 2022 - 7:45 PM

Former The Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman is currently suing the band over unpaid royalties. In the lawsuit, Gorman is alleging that he missed out on royalties from The Black Crows previous albums.

Gorman alleged that the band did not deliver him his share earned from the three albums that were recorded and released after their comeback in 2005. The drummer played with The Black Crows from 1989 and 2011 – when they took their first hiatus. After returning in 2005, the group took another break in 2011, returned in 2012, and officially broke up in 2015.

After reuniting in 2019, Gorman was evidently not in the picture among his former bandmates and some new faces. Gorman wrote about the alleged unpaid royalties in his 2019 memoir, “Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes.”