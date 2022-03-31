mxdwn Music

Pure Reason Revolution Announce New Album Above Cirrus For May 2022 Release, Debut New Song And Video “Phantoms”

March 31st, 2022 - 5:46 PM

British rock group Pure Reason Revolution announce their fifth studio album Above Cirrus to be released May 6th via InsideOutMusic. Along with the announcement comes a new single “Phantoms” plus its video. “Phantoms” paves the way for the Above Cirrus, a follow-up to 2020’s Eupnea, the band’s first cohesive album since reuniting in 2019.

Jon Courtney, Chloe Alper and Greg Jong, who officially returned full time since the Cautionary Tales For The Brave EP, bring a new sense of identity to their style as they adapt to the ever-changing world around them. The song is pop yet futuristically enticing thanks to visuals created by Thomas Hicks. “Faith, take in the wrath. Make it a backward crooked feel. Embrace, make it the last Make it a rough dirty mystery.” Lyrics poetic in nature attest to the pen-to-paper genius-ness. There’s an illuminating presence to not only the visuals but the lyrics too. Marching band drums usher in the complex track. Voices in unison hum a soothing cadence as the drums continue.

Jon Courtney comments: “This song came together very quickly & is probably the most electronic track on the record; using pulses from my JUNO 2 into doom riffs, while also displaying our signature vocals. Looking forward to seeing PRR fans rock &  simultaneously awkwardly dance to this! We’ll be doing the same from the stage.”

Greg Jong adds on the tour: “We’re getting very excited about the tour, there is fabulous music we’ve made that’s practically begging to be played live — I mean, we’ve completed two full-length records in the last couple of years, yet it’s amazing to me that we haven’t played a single gig in all that time! It’s going to be really cool to bring these songs to an actual in-person audience, I know everyone is going to enjoy the shows so much.”

Above Cirrus Full Tracklist:
1.Our Prism
2.New Kind of Evil
3.Phantoms
4.Cruel Deliverance
5.Scream Sideways
6.Dead Butterfly
7.Lucid

