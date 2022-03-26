The Muffs Announce Extended Reissue Of Really Really Happy For May 2022 Release Featuring 19 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Roy Lott March 26th, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Photo: Marv Watson

The Muffs have announced that they will be releasing an extended reissue of their iconic album Really, Really Happy. Nearly 17 years of its original release, the reissue will be an expanded double-CD/Digital release with 22 bonus tracks, including 16 of Kim Shattuck’s original demos for the album. The original 17 tracks are also available on LP, with a limited-edition, indie exclusive version on colored vinyl, plus a 7” EP containing 6 bonus tracks, with a sleeve hand stamped by Ronnie. (Shattuck’s demos are available on vinyl as a Record Store Day pressing – New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos.)

In addition to McDonald’s liner notes, the packaging also features pieces from Barnett, Caffey, Waronker, and Shattuck’s husband Kevin Sutherland, plus photos and a new layout.

Barnett’s notes begin “Dear Kim, This is the first project we’ve put together since you went away and I can’t say it’s been easy. The task of what, if any, extra stuff to include with this reissue was daunting but you, still ever present and in your own indomitable way, somehow ended up making it easy.”

Since the group formed in 1991, they have released six other full-length albums. Really, Really Happy is the second album of theirs to get the reissue treatment. In 2016, the band reissued their sophomore effort, Blonder and Blonder, via Omnivore Records. The reissue came with seven bonus tracks, including two UK b-sides and five previously unissued demos, and was the first time the album is out on vinyl in over two decades. It also included “photos, drawings, memorabilia and essays from Barnett, McDonald, as well as track-by-track commentary from Shattuck.”

CD 1 Track List: 1. Freak Out 2. A Little Luxury 3. Really Really Happy 4. Something Inside 5. Everybody Loves You 6. Don’t Pick On Me 7. And I Go Pow 8. My Lucky Day 9. Fancy Girl 10. How I Pass The Time 11. Slow 12. I’m Here I’m Not 13. The Whole World 14. My Awful Dream 15. By My Side 16. Oh Poor You 17. The Story Of Me Bonus Tracks: 18. My Whore 19. Uh Oh 20. Under The Covers In Jammies 21. My Imagination * 22. Just The Beginning * 23. I Hate Gym * CD 2 Tracklist New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos: * 1. Really Really Happy 2. Freak Out 3. Everybody Loves You 4. Something Inside 5. And I Go Pow 6. Don’t Pick On Me 7. The Story Of Me 8. A Little Luxury 9. By My Side 10. Fancy Girl 11. How I Pass The Time 12. I’m Here I’m Not 13. Even Now 14. Slow 15. My Lucky Day 16. Oh Poor You * Previously Unissued