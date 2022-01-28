Artists Have Split Reactions To Spotify Removing Neil Young’s Music

Home News Audrey Herold January 28th, 2022 - 11:09 PM

Neil Young removing his music catalogue from the Spotify music streaming platform is currently all the buzz. He even made the demand that the company either pick him or Joe Rogan’s podcast. The action has caught the eye of some other notable artists. David Draiman of Disturbed has nothing but praise for Spotify’s decision to keep Rogan on.

The initial post Young made asking the streaming platform to remove either him or Rogan’s podcast has been deleted. According to the musician, Rogan discusses questionable information involving the vaccine on his podcasts.

Draiman wrote directly to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, saying,

“I applaud you and Spotify for making right call, preserving free speech and not capitulating the mob. I may not agree with everything Joe Rogan or his guests say, but they’re entitled to have the forum to say it.”

The Disturbed singer follows this up by stating that he’s against any artist using blackmail to fuel their own personal agenda even if that artist happens to be Neil Young or Eric Clapton.

Although there are some that support Spotify’s decision, like Draiman, there are others where that doesn’t seem to be the case. Musician, Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), has been slamming those who don’t side with Young on the matter. Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Zach Meyers (Shinedown) also have opinions on the debacle.

Jasta said this in response to Young,

“Spotify doesn’t care Neil. Rogan is not your problem. Start your own streaming service where you pay bands more than what Spotify pays, then they’ll care.”

Meyers commented on Jasta’s post, mentioning that it wasn’t the fact that Spotify wasn’t paying artists what they deserved that got to Young, it was just the concept of free thinking in general.