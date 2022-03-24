Hodgy Announces New Album Entitled For May 2022 Release, Debuts Cinematic New Song And Video “Into Someone”

Home News Mohammad Halim March 24th, 2022 - 9:58 PM

Founder and former member of the hip-hop group Odd Future, Hodgy announces a new album titled Entitled. Since working on the album, the rapper and record producer has took a break from the music industry since 2016, when he released Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide. Throughout the six years Hodgy has been absent, the rapper has been focusing on his battle with addiction and starting a new life with his family, moving from Los Angeles to Toronto, Canada.

Regarding the new song, Hodgy wanted to emphasize the importance on love, stating that “Love is necessary, and a topic/feeling that will live on after we no longer exist.” He also states that since working on the track, the new studio in Toronto has become his second home during the pandemic. The album is stated to follow his two previous tracks, “People Change” and “Everyday” which talk about the mental state and hardships the artist was dealing with.

In comparison to “Everyday” and “People Change”, his new three minute track “Into Someone” is lighthearted with not only it’s beats, but also the lyrics. “Everyday” mentions the achievements Hodgy has accomplished. “People Change” refers to the people who were against him. “Into Someone”, however, is about love and loyalty. “In the morning, I trust you” and “I’m fortunate, adoring your portions” are a handful of lyrics that demonstrate the artist’s immense growth in happiness. The subtle use of the guitar, compared to a harder bass, compliments the “feel-good” energy of the track. Even the music video is evidence of the mental accomplishments of Hodgy, displaying ocean waves and flowers.