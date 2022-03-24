Grimes Allegedly Blackmailed Hipster Runoff Blog In 2012 After Unfavorable Post

Home News Mohammad Halim March 24th, 2022 - 8:36 PM

Since 2012, the infamous and controversial entertainment website Hipster Runoff has been off the internet. In 2015, the website was sold for $21,100, but followers of Hipster Runoff were curious about the sudden disappearance, including the founder and operator himself Carles. It was not until a decade later when famous Canadian singer and songwriter Grimes reported that she was the one responsible for the Hipster Runoff-shut down.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes explains her reason for shutting down the site was Hipster Runoff’s photo of Grimes kissing her friend at a party. Grimes stated that “I was just at a party with my friends. Someone took this photo, and it got leaked to this website called Hipster Runoff”. Grimes mentioned that this was the time she was starting her career, so her friend who works with video games was able to find a way to DDoS Hipster Runoff.

According to Pitchfork, DDoS is a cyber attack by “flooding a website with more information and traffic than it can handle, thus preventing it from being able to access the internet and function—i.e., taking a website down”. Pitchfork goes on to mention that the reason behind using DDoS is if a website has information the attacker does not want to remain visible. DDoS is illegal, and can result to imprisonment for around ten years.

In other news, the artist has recently announced her second child with SpaceX and Tesla Creator Elon Musk. Grimes stated that although she does not expect others to understand the relationship, she still values Elon Musk very closely.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela