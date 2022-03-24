California Will Lift Vaccination, Testing Requirements And Other Related Covid-19 Protocols At Live Indoor Events

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 8:27 PM

The state of California has lifted its mandates on attendees at large indoor gatherings such as concerts, conventions and sporting events. However, the same measures used to protect against COVID-19 will still be recommended.

After April 1, people attending large indoor events – with more than 1,000 people – will not be required to wear a mask, show proof of vaccination or a negative test, or social distance. However, according to Los Angeles Public Health officials, vaccine verification is still required at indoor mega events in the city, and masking is still required. A date has not yet been announced for lifting the Los Angeles COVID restrictions.

The guidance from State Health Officer Tomás Aragón reads, “Effective April 1, 2022, the requirement for vaccine verification or proof of negative tests for attendees at Indoor Mega Events will be lifted and will move to a strong recommendation. This shift acknowledges that while case rates and hospitalizations are declining statewide from their peak during the Omicron surge, Indoor Mega Events continue to involve several factors that increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”