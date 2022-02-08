Odesza Share Electrifying First Single In Four Years “The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye Lavette)”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 8th, 2022 - 5:35 PM

Odesza has returned after a four year hiatus with their thrilling new single, ‘The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye Lavette). Fans had been hoping for new content after the duo teased a return last week.

‘The Last Goodbye’ features the phenomenal voice of Bettye LaVette in her 1965 song ‘Let Me Down Easy.’ The song features contrast between previous iconic voices of the music industry, and the modern contemporary music that makes the industry today.

“This song was born out of the concept of trying to bring these lasting, defining musical pieces like the 1965 release of ‘Let Me Down Easy’ by Bettye LaVette into a modern and contemporary electronic setting,” Odesza said. “The idea of bringing two worlds together, that at first seem distant, has always been something we’ve been drawn to. It was an absolute honour to be able to work with Bettye’s voice over the course of writing the track. She’s able to convey emotion with her vocal work unlike any other. To date, this has been one of the more fulfilling songs we’ve had the chance to work on as artists. We hope everyone who listens enjoys the track as much as we did making it.”

In the music video that accompanies the newly-released song, the scene is set in front of futuristic rays of light through different shapes and patterns, which look strikingly like the gates of Heaven. Paired with the electrifying beats created by Odesza, and Lavette’s silky smooth ballads, the celestial music video only teases what’s to come from the electronic music duo.

The music video can be watched below.