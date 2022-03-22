PREMIERE: Blonde Diamond Unveils Fascinating New Song “Strange Times” With Trippy Video

Home News Alison Alber March 22nd, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Today, we are very pleased to premiere the new single of Vancouver-based dream-pop band Blonde Diamond, “Strange Times,” a tale of a different place that has it’s roots in today’s world. The band is set to release their full-length debut album sometime in early 2022, but until then fans can enjoy this new gem.

The song offers a fascinating rhythm that is inviting the audience to sing and dance along. While the lyrics tend to a certain kind of darkness they are being met by a rather uplifting beat and the soft voice of vocalist, Alexis Young. The video is filled with colorful imagery and while it might seem like a paradise straight from the ‘80s, there are some dark elements to contrast the peaceful imagery.

“Lyrically, the song ‘Strange Times’ takes place in a fantastical parallel universe, so it only made sense that the video should represent that.” Young indicates. “We chose to use a bright and dreamy palette to provide a luxurious backdrop for our characters to obliviously dance away on. As it becomes clear through elements of foreshadowing that there is a clear impending doom, we ignore the signs and carry on. In the background as we see chaos and destruction unfold, we try to keep the dream alive until we become swallowed and it reveals that the universe goes on without us, unaffected. Strange times indeed.”

It’s not the first time the band created a whole new world in one of their videos. Last year, the band released their sons “Red Flags” with a more horror-inspired video. Both video’s were directed by Brandon William Fletcher.

“At the heart of it for me, I think, was the myth of Icarus (and indeed the current state of the world as it stands); humanity’s hubris taking us to the brink and this cognitive dissonance where we’re unable or unwilling to see the seriousness of our situation so we just keep dancing,” Fletcher says about the video. “All presented in this glossy, magazine format, where each image is vying for your attention more than the previous, conveniently distracting you from reality.”

Singles like “Strange Times” show that Blonde Diamond are a dream-pop force to be reconned with, and it will be one hell of a ride for the fans.