Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Talks About Ukraine During Show: “Maybe We Should Listen To What Vladimir Putin Is Saying”

Staind’s Aaron Lewis spoke out about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at his March 17 solo show in Portsmouth, Ohio. The vocalist and guitarist, who is notable for being outspoken with his right-wing beliefs in recent years, he ranted against the media and about COVID-19 vaccines.

In his speech, Lewis discussed a conspiracy theory that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is part of his plan to destroy the “Deep State” that is located there.

“You know, as fucked up as it sounds, maybe we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying,” he said. “If you haven’t seen Vladimir Putin actually say that he’s fighting the ‘Deep State’ right now, which is the same people we’re fighting, which is the same people everywhere on the face of this earth that people are fighting for freedom.”

Throughout his performance, he warned against acting like “sheep,” and to continue questioning the government and the media.

“So, I’m not gonna go into some big get-myself-in-trouble dissertation. All I’m gonna say is this: question everything. Everything that they’re telling you right now is a lie. Everything. We need to come to grips with something, people. This is our country. We own the most corrupt country in the world.

So my question is, what are we gonna do about it? Because we put these people where they sit, to become corrupt and to sell us out all for their gain and not for ours. They’re supposed to represent us, not themselves. And they’re all guilty of it — 90 percent of ’em.

I don’t know who’s worse — the Democrats that are trying to destroy this country or the Republicans that sit idly by while they do so. They all need to be removed. We need to start voting for people that aren’t lifetime politicians because those are the most lecherous, snake-in-the-grass pieces of shit that you can ever possibly put into power.

The next governor needs to be you. The next senator needs to be you. We need to pick from our peers, people — people that have good ideas that we can stand behind; not these fucking snake oil salesmen that tell us everything we wanna hear. And until we wake up, this country is going off the cliff, people.”