Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich Creates New Fundraiser for Late Daniel Johnston’s Cat

Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich has initiated a new fundraiser for the cat of the late Daniel Johnston, who needs oral surgery. The cat, Spunky, was found by Johnston’s former tour manager, Laura Anderson.

Nastanovich made a GoFundMe to raise $2,000 for the cat’s surgery.

“Daniel’s cat Spunky has lived all alone in his house since he died and was recently taken to a rescue organization,” Anderson wrote in a note. “She has had a tumor in her mouth and a cancer scare (fortunately her biopsy was negative). She is slowly returning to health; the final challenge is to take out all her teeth, and she will have to learn to eat new food while she heals… We are hoping to raise money for the extraction surgery and post-op care, so that Spunky will avoid infections and live her remaining years in comfort.”

Years after his death, Johnston’s music is still being covered by iconic artists like Sharon Van Etton, Beck, Phoebe Bridgers and Jeff Tweedy. Donations to Nastanovich’s GoFundMe can be made here . Nastanovich and Pavement also revealed an upcoming reunion tour in support of Terror Twilight and Spit on a Stranger.