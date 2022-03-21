George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have released the official dates for their One Nation Under a Groove Tour, with The Motet, Dopapod, The Pimps of Joytime and special guests joining. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Floozies, and others will be joining the group on tour on select dates.
Despite announcing his retirement in 2018, the One Nation Under a Groove Tour will continue from its “farewell” tour in 2019. It will begin June 15 in New York, and conclude August 21 in Napa.
They will make stops in New Haven, Fort Wayne, Cincinnati, Pelham, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Saratoga and Blue Lake, among other cities.
Clinton’s influence on the music industry does not go unnoticed, with praise coming from Nick Szatmari of the Universal Attractions Agency – the group’s representation for the last 15 years.
“George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” he said. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.”
ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE TOUR 2022 DATESWed 6/15/22 New York, NY Summerstage @ Central Park George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime *More special guests TBA Sat 6/18/22 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime *More special guests TBA Sun 6/19/22 Worcester, MA The Palladium George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime *More special guests TBA Fri 6/24/22 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic The Floozies, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime Sat 6/25/22 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Plus support TBD Sun 6/26/22 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime *More special guests TBA Thu 6/30/22 Asheville, NC Salvage Station George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime Sat 7/2/22 Pelham, TN The Caverns George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime Thu 7/7/22 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, Pimps of Joytime Fri 7/22/22 Ft. Worth, TX Wild Acre Live George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime Sat 7/23/22 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime Thu 8/11/22 Phoenix, AZ Mesa Amphitheater George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Dopapod Sat 8/13/22 Las Vegas, NV Craig Ranch Amphitheater George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Fishbone, The Fantastic Negrito Wed 8/17/22 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod *More special guests TBA Fri 8/19/22 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery – On-sale date TBD George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod Sat 8/20/22 Blue Lake, CA Blue Lake Casino George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod Sun 8/21/22 Napa, CA Charles Krug Winery George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod