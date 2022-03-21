George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 21st, 2022 - 8:14 PM

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have released the official dates for their One Nation Under a Groove Tour, with The Motet, Dopapod, The Pimps of Joytime and special guests joining. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Floozies, and others will be joining the group on tour on select dates.

Despite announcing his retirement in 2018, the One Nation Under a Groove Tour will continue from its “farewell” tour in 2019. It will begin June 15 in New York, and conclude August 21 in Napa.

They will make stops in New Haven, Fort Wayne, Cincinnati, Pelham, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Saratoga and Blue Lake, among other cities.

Clinton’s influence on the music industry does not go unnoticed, with praise coming from Nick Szatmari of the Universal Attractions Agency – the group’s representation for the last 15 years.

“George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” he said. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.”