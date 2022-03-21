mxdwn Music

March 21st, 2022 - 8:14 PM

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have released the official dates for their One Nation Under a Groove Tour, with The Motet, Dopapod, The Pimps of Joytime and special guests joining. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Floozies, and others will be joining the group on tour on select dates.

Despite announcing his retirement in 2018, the One Nation Under a Groove Tour will continue from its “farewell” tour in 2019. It will begin June 15 in New York, and conclude August 21 in Napa.

They will make stops in New Haven, Fort Wayne, Cincinnati, Pelham, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Saratoga and Blue Lake, among other cities.

Clinton’s influence on the music industry does not go unnoticed, with praise coming from Nick Szatmari of the Universal Attractions Agency – the group’s representation for the last 15 years.

“George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” he said. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.”

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE TOUR 2022 DATES Wed 6/15/22     New York, NY                 Summerstage @ Central ParkGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime*More special guests TBA Sat 6/18/22       New Haven, CT               College Street Music HallGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime*More special guests TBA Sun 6/19/22      Worcester, MA                The Palladium  George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime*More special guests TBA Fri 6/24/22        Fort Wayne, IN                Piere’sGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic The Floozies, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime Sat 6/25/22       Indianapolis, IN               Clowes Memorial HallGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Plus support TBD Sun 6/26/22      Cincinnati, OH                 Riverfront Live  George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime*More special guests TBA Thu 6/30/22      Asheville, NC                   Salvage Station  George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime Sat 7/2/22         Pelham, TN                      The Caverns  George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime Thu 7/7/22        Philadelphia, PA              FillmoreGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, Pimps of Joytime Fri 7/22/22        Ft. Worth, TX                   Wild Acre LiveGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime Sat 7/23/22       Cedar Park, TX                 The Haute SpotGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime Thu 8/11/22      Phoenix, AZ                      Mesa AmphitheaterGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Dopapod Sat 8/13/22       Las Vegas, NV                  Craig Ranch AmphitheaterGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Fishbone, The Fantastic Negrito Wed 8/17/22    Inglewood, CA                 YouTube TheaterGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod*More special guests TBA Fri 8/19/22        Saratoga, CA                    Mountain Winery – On-sale date TBDGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod Sat 8/20/22       Blue Lake, CA                   Blue Lake CasinoGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod Sun 8/21/22      Napa, CA                          Charles Krug WineryGeorge Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod

