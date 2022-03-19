Greta Van Fleet Announce Postponement Of Upcoming Shows, Guitarist Jake Kiszka Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Home News Mohammad Halim March 19th, 2022 - 8:26 PM

The iconic Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has recently has reached difficult obstacles during their North American tour. The band’s guitarist, Jake Kiszka, has been hospitalized due to pneumonia. Their lead vocalist and Kiszka’s twin brother, Josh Kiszka, has also been ill but mostly recovered.

The rock band was planning to start of with 2022 with a banger. Five shows were set throughout the tour in Michigan, but Greta Van Fleet only performed for three out of the five.

Greta Van Fleet originally postponed their shows in Flip and Ypsilanti, Michigan, according to Consequence. Flip was scheduled to hit last Wednesday March 16, and Thursday March 17, before the band announced that both Josh and Jake woke up ill on Wednesday. The band later confirmed that Jake had been hospitalized in a follow up post, which forced the group to also delay their show on March 19 Huntington, West Virginia.

Despite the rough start to their tour, the band is hopeful to still perform in their next tour this Tuesday, March 22, in Madison, Wisconsin.

For fans worried about the three cancelled shows, worry not, as performances have already been scheduled a date, despite coming later this year. Huntington, West Virginia is set for August 10, the Flint, Michigan tour is one for September 13 and Ypsilanti, Michigan is set for September 14.

Greta Van Still has announced the tour for their Spring 2022 season last November. The tour features their album, Battle at Garden’s Gate. The tour was scheduled to start on March 10 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and end on June 29, Manchester, UK.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz