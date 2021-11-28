Subjective Announce Collaborative New Album The Start Of No Regret Featuring Greentea Peng, Tom Misch And Natalie Duncan For March 2022 Release, Share Ethereal New Track “Sunlight” Featuring Lady Blackbird

Home News Audrey Herold November 28th, 2021 - 8:52 PM

Production duo, The Subjective, is made up of DJ and producer, Goldie, and engineer and producer, James Davidson. The duo originated from England and started making music back in 2019 (as a duo) with their debut album Act One – Music for Inanimate Objects . They’re known for tracks such as “Midnight Monsoon,” “Find Your Light,” and “I Saw Her Last Summer.” Their musical stylings can be described as dance and electronic.

Recently, the Subjective announced that they will be releasing a collaborative new album titled The Start Of No Regret. The album will feature a multitude of artists such as psychedelic R&B singer, Greentea Peng, alternative artist, Tom Misch, and singer-songwriter, Natalie Duncan. The album is said to cover many genres and to use drum and bass, techno, electronica, and soul music. On the album Goldie said,

““I really love the way that this album time travels through so many poignant aspects of mine and James’ life through rave culture, jungle, drum & bass and indie influences over the last 20 years. I’m super happy with it and I hope that you will be too.”



In the meantime, the duo has released an ethereal new track titled “Sunlight” featuring Lady Blackbird. The song captures gorgeous R&B, jazz-like vocals. In contrast to the serene and soulful vocals, the song is backed up by a techno beat and fast drumming/keyboarding. Phrases such as “always there,” “the keep sake,” and “my heart,” are brought up all throughout the song. These sentimental lyrics along with its musical accompaniment will tell the listener that this is a love song and a great one at that.

‘The Start of No Regret’ will be available on all digital platforms, as well as CD and double vinyl. The album comes out March 25, 2022.

Pre-order here.

Full tracklist