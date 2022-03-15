New Selena Album To Feature Ten Unreleased Songs of The Late Singer

Home News Tara Mobasher March 15th, 2022 - 4:39 PM

A new Selena album, which will be released in April, will feature previously unreleased music. The album will have 13 songs, three of which have been released before but have been updated with new arrangements, and the other 10 being completely new and produced by Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla.

“What’s unique about it is that not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena’s voice with the computers and if you listen to her, she sounds on this recording like she did right before she passed away,” Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla said.

The album will be a product of the late singer’s family, with her brother working on her vocals, and her sister working on the album’s artwork. One track on the album was recorded when Selena was just 13, but it is currently being digitally edited to make her sound as if she would today.

The singer passed away in 1995, at the age of 23 after being by former fan club manager Yolanda Saldívar.