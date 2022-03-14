Alexisonfire Announce Summer 2022 US Tour Dates

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire have announced the tour dates for their 2022 North American tour. The group just recently announced the release of their first album in 13 years, Otherness, which will launch June 24.
Before conducting their North American leg of the tour, the group will begin performing on March 18 in Santiago, Chile, and will conclude the tour on October 9 in Anaheim, California. Alexisonfire will also travel through Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New Orleans, San Antonio, Dallas, Leeds, Hatfield, Ottawa, Boston, Silver Spring, New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and more. A Day To Remember will be featured at the band’s March shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sāo Paulo, Brazil.
The first leg of the tour will begin in Nashville on May 19 until May 29 in Dallas, while the second leg will begin July 13 in Ottawa, and continue through a New York City show on July 23. The third leg will begin September 14 before wrapping up the tour on October 9 in Anaheim.
Tickets for the group’s upcoming shows will begin selling on March 18, with pre-sales beginning March 14 and March 15. A full list of tour dates can be viewed below.
Alexisonfire 2022 Tour Dates:
03/18 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/20 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall
03/21 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall
03/23 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *
03/24 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio *
03/26 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores
05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/21 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/23 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
05/25 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/29 — Dallas, TX @ So What Music Festival
06/03 — Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
06/04 — Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
07/13 — Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
07/14 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
07/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/23 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/23-25 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
10/08 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues