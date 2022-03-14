Alexisonfire Announce Summer 2022 US Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 14th, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire have announced the tour dates for their 2022 North American tour. The group just recently announced the release of their first album in 13 years, Otherness, which will launch June 24.

Before conducting their North American leg of the tour, the group will begin performing on March 18 in Santiago, Chile, and will conclude the tour on October 9 in Anaheim, California. Alexisonfire will also travel through Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New Orleans, San Antonio, Dallas, Leeds, Hatfield, Ottawa, Boston, Silver Spring, New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and more. A Day To Remember will be featured at the band’s March shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sāo Paulo, Brazil.

The first leg of the tour will begin in Nashville on May 19 until May 29 in Dallas, while the second leg will begin July 13 in Ottawa, and continue through a New York City show on July 23. The third leg will begin September 14 before wrapping up the tour on October 9 in Anaheim.

Tickets for the group’s upcoming shows will begin selling on March 18, with pre-sales beginning March 14 and March 15. A full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Alexisonfire 2022 Tour Dates:

03/18 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/20 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall

03/21 — Curitiba, Brazil @ CWB Hall

03/23 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *

03/24 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio *

03/26 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores

05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/21 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/23 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

05/25 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/29 — Dallas, TX @ So What Music Festival

06/03 — Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

06/04 — Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

07/13 — Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

07/14 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

07/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/23 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/23-25 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/08 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues