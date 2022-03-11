Nirvana’s “Something In The Way” Spotify Streams Surge Following Use In The Batman

Home News Mohammad Halim March 11th, 2022 - 1:59 PM

Nirvana, the infamous rock band made up of the talented singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain, drummer Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, just reached an all time rise in sales after the film release The Batman.

The song titled “Something in the Way” was released in 1991, until a remixed version of the track was heard in the first trailer of The Batman. Since the trailer’s release, the song has reached an incline of 1,200% in streams on Spotify’s digital music chart-according to comicbook.

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as “The Vengeance”, the song can be heard in the first trailer during an investigation scene of the main antagonist of the film Riddler-played by Paul Dano. The trailer was released in August of 2020. The song is also featured twice in the movie, first playing when the film introduces Gotham’s new Batman.

The rise in streams was just after the movie’s premier of The Batman on March 4.

Reeves explains how he incorporated the song onto the movie and the trailer. “When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Reeves mentioned to Empire Magazine. Reeves also stated that he wanted to let go of “playboy” version of Batman, and wanted to represent someone who has witnessed and experienced tragedy. He wanted Pattinson to play a “Kurt Cobain Batman”, as Reeves was inspired by the singer.

On March 9, the song officially climbed the #2 spot on Spotify.