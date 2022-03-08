Spotify Went Down Globally; Forcing People To Log In Again

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 11:28 AM

Spotify experienced technical problems worldwide Tuesday, with users unable to access the app or site. One of the music industry’s biggest music and audio streaming services, Spotify has made headlines in recent months due to its controversy over the spread of COVID misinformation on Joe Rogan’s podcast which is available to stream on the platform.

Users began complaining at around Tuesday afternoon – citing error messages that said the users’ username and password were incorrect, and logging them out. One error message read, “We’re all mixed up. Refresh this page or try again later. It may take some time to get things up again.”

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

Alongside Spotify, Discord also experienced issues related to message delivery, on which they also spoke out on Twitter about.

We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix. Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFv — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

The music service reported 406 million total monthly active users at the end of 2021, and also dealt with technological issues towards the end of February, which they had resolved within a few hours.