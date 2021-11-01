Porcupine Tree Announce First New Album in 12 Years Closure/Continuation, Share First Single “Harridan”

Home News Skyler Graham November 1st, 2021 - 9:03 PM

On June 24, 2022, English progressive rock band Porcupine Tree is releasing CLOSURE/CONTINUATION via Music for Nations/Megaforce Records — their first new album since The Incident in 2009. In anticipation of the upcoming album, the band recently released its first single, “Harridan.”

The eight-minute track kicks off with a dynamic bassline and vocals that sound as if they’re blasting through a vintage radio, encouraging the listener to bottle up their emotions and wear a mask of bravery in an effort to save themselves. The song then transitions to a slower psychedelic section and continues alternating between the two styles, providing two voices in conversation with one another.



“Listening to the finished pieces,” the band said in a press release, “it was clear that this wasn’t like any of our work outside of the band — the combined DNA of the people behind the music meant these tracks were forming what was undeniably, unmistakably, obviously a Porcupine Tree record. You’ll hear all of that DNA flowing right through ‘Harridan.’”

Although the band has been on hiatus, its members have still been creating new music individually. Steven Wilson, for example, released an album earlier this year titled The Future Bites, an album that writer Liam Thropp described as “techno-rock with nerve, dissecting electronic rhythms and rock elements through years of experience in the spotlight.”

Following the release of CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, the band will embark on a European tour throughout the fall of 2022. As of now, the tour is scheduled to begin on Oct. 21 in Berlin and end on Nov. 11 in London.

Porcupine Tree 2022 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmelinghalle

10/23 – Vienna, AU @ Gasometer

10/24 – Milan, IT @ Forum

10/27 – Stockholm, SW @ Globe

10/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theatre

10/30 – Katowice, PO @ Spodek Hall

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

11/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

11/06 – Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggodome

11/09 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

11/11 – London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley