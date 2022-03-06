David Bowie’s Son Shows Disapproval Of Russian State Media’s Use Of “Space Oddity” Lyrics

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 6th, 2022 - 1:03 PM

Everybody enjoys David Bowie’s music, whose musical catalog has been recently sold by his estate; however, Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones is not a fan of the Russian media using his father’s music to support their affairs. Jones recently hinted at his disapproval of the Russian Media using Bowie’s lyrics in an exchange of tweets.

On February 24, Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. Since then, there have been negotiations between the two countries, but there have also been at least 1.5 million refugees that have fled Ukraine, as well as concerns for what the future holds for Ukraine. After Russia invaded Ukraine, there were reports of multiple Russian government websites being disabled by Anonymous, a hacktivist movement and collective, who made claims that they took the news websites offline. It now seems that the website is working.

Loudwire reports that the Russian State Media sent out a tweet quoting the “Ground control to Major Tom” lyrics to David Bowie’s “Space Oddity”, a song about an astronaut that is cut off from communication and ends up lost in space. The Russian State Media also posted a link to a post about NASA commenting on the future of the U.S. and Russian cooperation in the space program. Jones, the film director for movies, including Source Code, Moon and Warcraft caught sight of the tweet and responded with the lyrics to Bowie’s song “Heroes” along with the caption “Wrong song” accompanied by the Ukrainian flag surrounded by two red hearts, showing his support for Ukraine during this unsettling time.