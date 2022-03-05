Midnight Shares Brutal New Music Video For “Szex Witchery”

Home News Abigail Lee March 5th, 2022 - 11:00 AM

Alongside the release of Midnight’s fifth album Let There Be Witchery is a music video for the intense new song “Szex Witchery,” which came out on March 4, 2022. The video is a collaboration between lead man Athenar and director David Brodsky. The video will be available for viewing below.

Not surprisingly, the song details sex that’s electrifying in nature: “Cast your spell orgasm wanted/Witch of east extravagant/The powers you give will possess me eternally.”

It’s typical for Midnight to make music that is, at Athenar puts it, “neanderthalish noise” and discusses lewd and dark topics bluntly. In talking about their album’s release and tour, Athenar encourages listeners to engage in his content: “Punish your earholes and play this album as loud as your stereo goes, go out to a gig and mingle with others that you don’t know, lick their faces and rub upon each other’s sweaty torsos.”