Kurt Vile Announces New Album (watch my moves) For April; Shares New Single “Like Exploding Stones”

February 15th, 2022 - 7:43 PM

Kurt Vile has announced the upcoming release of his new album, titled watch my moves, on April 15. The band released the first single, “Like Exploding Stones,” on Tuesday.

Recorded at OKV Central, the album was self-produced with the help of Rob Schnapf and consists of 14 original songs and a version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin.” Speaking of his sound in his ninth album, Vile said, “It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music. I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”

Vile and The Violators will begin a U.S. tour in the spring, as ell as a European tour in the summer, in support of the album. They will begin April 26 in Norfolk, Virginia, and conclude the nationwide tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 4. The European tour will begin in Bath, United Kingdom on August 27, and conclude on September 20 in Paris, France. The full tour dates can be viewed below, alongside Vile’s newly-released song and track list for watch my moves.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

(watch my moves) TRACK LIST 
1. Goin on a Plane Today
2. Flyin (like a fast train)
3. Palace of OKV in Reverse
4. Like Exploding Stones
5. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
6. Hey Like a Child
7. Jesus on a Wire
8. Fo Sho
9. Cool Water
10. Chazzy Don’t Mind
11. (shiny things)
12. Say the Word
13. Wages of Sin
14. kurt runner
15. Stuffed Leopard
KURT VILE CONFIRMED U.S. TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00am local time
April 26Norfolk, VAThe NorVa*
April 27Saxaphaw, NCHaw River Ballroom*
April 28Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel*
April 30—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 1Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium*
May 3Oklahoma City, OKJones Assembly*
May 4Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*
May 5Dallas, TXGranada Theater*
May 6—Austin, TXACL Live at the Moody Theater*
 May 7San Antonio, TXAztec Theater*
 May 9Phoenix, AZVan Buren*
 May 10San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park*
 May 12Los Angeles, CAThe Theatre at The Ace Hotel*
 May 13San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore*
 May 14San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore*
May 15Sonoma, CAGundlach Bundschu Winery*
 May 17Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom*
 May 18Tacoma, WASpanish Ballroom*
 May 19Spokane, WAKnitting Factory*
 May 20Seattle, WAThe Moore*
 May 21Boise, IDKnitting Factory
 May 23Denver, COOgden Theater
May 25Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue+
 May 26Milwaukee, WITurner Ballroom+
May 27Chicago, ILThalia Hall+
May 28Chicago, ILThalia Hall+
June 1New York, NYWebster Hall+
June 2New York, NYWebster Hall~
June 3Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer+
June 4Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer~
*with Chastity Belt
+with Natural Information Society
~with Sun Ra Arkestra
KURT VILE CONFIRMED EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00am local time
August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival
August 27Bath, U.K.Forum
August 28Leeds, U.K.Stylus
August 29Glasgow, U.K.QMU
August 30Belfast, U.K.Limelight
August 31Dublin, IrelandVicar Street
September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival
September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest
September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival
September 5Antwerpen, BelgiumOLT
September 12Köln, GermanyGloria Theater
September 13Amsterdam, the NetherlandsParadiso
September 14Nijmegen, the NetherlandsOpenluchttheater Goffert
 September 15Berlin, GermanyHuxleys
September 16Copenhagen, DKThe Grey Hall 
September 17—Malmö, Sweden—Plan B
September 19Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart
 September 20—Paris, FranceLe Trianon

