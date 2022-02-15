Kurt Vile Announces New Album (watch my moves) For April; Shares New Single “Like Exploding Stones”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 7:43 PM

Kurt Vile has announced the upcoming release of his new album, titled watch my moves, on April 15. The band released the first single, “Like Exploding Stones,” on Tuesday.

Recorded at OKV Central, the album was self-produced with the help of Rob Schnapf and consists of 14 original songs and a version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin.” Speaking of his sound in his ninth album, Vile said, “It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music. I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”

Vile and The Violators will begin a U.S. tour in the spring, as ell as a European tour in the summer, in support of the album. They will begin April 26 in Norfolk, Virginia, and conclude the nationwide tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 4. The European tour will begin in Bath, United Kingdom on August 27, and conclude on September 20 in Paris, France. The full tour dates can be viewed below, alongside Vile’s newly-released song and track list for watch my moves.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

(watch my moves) TRACK LIST

1. Goin on a Plane Today

2. Flyin (like a fast train)

3. Palace of OKV in Reverse

4. Like Exploding Stones

5. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)

6. Hey Like a Child

7. Jesus on a Wire

8. Fo Sho

9. Cool Water

10. Chazzy Don’t Mind

11. (shiny things)

12. Say the Word

13. Wages of Sin

14. kurt runner

15. Stuffed Leopard

KURT VILE CONFIRMED U.S. TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00am local time

April 26—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa*

April 27—Saxaphaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom*

April 28—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

April 30—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

May 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Jones Assembly*

May 4—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

May 5—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater*

May 6—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

May 7—San Antonio, TX—Aztec Theater*

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—Van Buren*

May 10—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*

May 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at The Ace Hotel*

May 13—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 14—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 15—Sonoma, CA—Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

May 17—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom*

May 18—Tacoma, WA—Spanish Ballroom*

May 19—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory*

May 20—Seattle, WA—The Moore*

May 21—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

May 23—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

May 25—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue+

May 26—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Ballroom+

May 27—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

May 28—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

June 1—New York, NY—Webster Hall+

June 2—New York, NY—Webster Hall~

June 3—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

June 4—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer~

*with Chastity Belt

+with Natural Information Society

~with Sun Ra Arkestra

KURT VILE CONFIRMED EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00am local time

August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival

August 27—Bath, U.K.—Forum

August 28—Leeds, U.K.—Stylus

August 29—Glasgow, U.K.—QMU

August 30—Belfast, U.K.—Limelight

August 31—Dublin, Ireland—Vicar Street

September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest

September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival

September 5—Antwerpen, Belgium—OLT

September 12—Köln, Germany—Gloria Theater

September 13—Amsterdam, the Netherlands—Paradiso

September 14—Nijmegen, the Netherlands—Openluchttheater Goffert

September 15—Berlin, Germany—Huxleys

September 16—Copenhagen, DK—The Grey Hall

September 17—Malmö, Sweden—Plan B

September 19—Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart

September 20—Paris, France—Le Trianon