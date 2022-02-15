Kurt Vile Announces New Album (watch my moves) For April; Shares New Single “Like Exploding Stones”

Kurt Vile has announced the upcoming release of his new album, titled watch my moves, on April 15. The band released the first single, “Like Exploding Stones,” on Tuesday.
Recorded at OKV Central, the album was self-produced with the help of Rob Schnapf and consists of 14 original songs and a version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin.” Speaking of his sound in his ninth album, Vile said, “It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music. I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”
Vile and The Violators will begin a U.S. tour in the spring, as ell as a European tour in the summer, in support of the album. They will begin April 26 in Norfolk, Virginia, and conclude the nationwide tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 4. The European tour will begin in Bath, United Kingdom on August 27, and conclude on September 20 in Paris, France. The full tour dates can be viewed below, alongside Vile’s newly-released song and track list for watch my moves.
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister