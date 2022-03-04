Former Make Them Suffer Keyboardist/Vocalist Booka Nile Denies Allegation Of Sexual Assault

Home News Federico Cardenas March 4th, 2022 - 11:18 PM

The keyboardist, vocalist, and star of “Married at First Sight” Booka Nile has recently departed with metalcore band Make Them Suffer, relating to allegations that Nile had sexually assaulted an unidentified male. Nile, since the beginning of the allegations, has denied that anything that happened with the individual was nonconsensual. Now, Theprp has reported that Nile has taken to her private Instagram account to give a full statement on the allegations.

Nile’s statement starts off by making absolutely clear that “I categorically deny the allegations made against me.” She accepts that without a statement from the victim, all allegations or denials thereof are hearsay, but repeatedly emphasizes that the alleged victim does not want to publicly speak on the issue, stating that “He does not want any part in this mess due to being vilified publicly by the same person I am now being vilified by too,” later clarifying that he “wishes to remain out of it and anonymous so therefore he cannot corroborate my story.”

Nile attempts to clarify footage that has come out in regards to the allegations, explaining that “The reason that he was checking with me and said ‘should we be doing this’ is because we were doing it behind his best friend’s back, who was an ex-lover of mine,” and goes on to state that “He and I had a sexual relationship over several months and every time, it was consensual.”

After explaining that she is currently moving back with her parents and will not let the allegations affect her, Nile makes clear that she will no longer be speaking on the issue, stating “This matter is now in the hands of the authorities and I won’t be making any further comments on the matter.”