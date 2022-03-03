Robyn And Mapei Share Captivating New Cover Of Neneh Cherry’s “Buffalo Stance”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 8:50 PM

Robyn and Mapei have joined forces to release a new cover of Neneh Cherry’s 1988 track “Buffalo Stance.” In the newly-released version, the duo slowed its tempo, with Mapei rapping through the song.

“Buffalo Stance” was released on Cherry’s debut album, Raw Like Sushi, and peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and the US Billboard Hot 100. Cherry spoke on the reprise of her 1980s classic, which was produced by Dev Hynes.

“I love that I could write an essay with all the things I could say about Robyn and I love that she leaves me speechless at the same time. Her talent is soulful because she leads with her heart and spirit, she is absolutely there, ever present with honest intensity in her offerings which leave me blubbering with hairs standing erect on my arms and legs, dancing on my own talking to myself with a feeling that everything is going to be alright.”

Cherry and Robyn have known each other for years, with the former calling Robyn “my sister, my friend, my family, a creative inspiration.”

The song was released just one day after Cherry was rewarded with the 2022 NMW Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards.

Photo Credit: Brett Padleford