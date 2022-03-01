Haim Share Rhythmic New Single “Lost Track”; Unveil Retro Music Video

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 5:06 PM

Haim unveiled their new single, “Lost Track,” accompanied by a retro-style music video. The video was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and the song was produced by Danielle Haim, John DeBold and Ariel Rechtshaid.

The newly-released song is the trio’s first since their screen debut in 2021 of Anderson’s Academy Award-nominated Licorice Pizza. The music video follows Alana Haim’s character as she navigates a fashion show filled with young women – seemingly from decades before – and feeling out of place. Throughout the video, she sings to everyone in the room, yet still remains unheard. The video ends with Alana starting a fire – just to feel noticed.

In “Lost Track,” Haim sings about taking the most drastic measures to just feel something in the most uncomfortable of situations.

“Trying to feel alright around these people. I try but I’m just numb,” they sing.

In an Instagram post, the group posted the track’s lyric, “I’ll never get back what I lost track of,” stating, “We had that line written for the last year but could never figure out what to do with it,” they said. “We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live. Cut to PTA shooting the director’s cut issue for W Mag with our baby sister on the cover! An opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story. Paul mentioned having the book ‘Appointment in Samarrra’ as a possible direction. So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club. We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in – just to feel something. We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song and shot the whole thing in a few days! Anyway, felt fun to do something very collaborative/ off the cuff.”

The Grammy-nominated sisters will begin the North American leg of their tour in support of their album Women In Music, Part III through June, and will make stops in New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna