Wet Leg Debut Eccentric New Song And Video “Angelica”

Wet Leg has released a new single attached to their upcoming debut album. “Angelica” is a reference to vocalist Rhian Teasdale’s eldest friend’s underwhelming reaction to a party.

“It’s laced with disenchantment,” Teasdale said in a statement. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

The music video for “Angelica” features Teasdale and guitarist Hester Chambers dancing with a type of childlike innocence in an open field in their home on the Isle of Wight. The music video expresses just as much of an unbothered and angsty tone as the single carries.

Thus far, the duo has released singles “Chaise Longue,” “Wet Dream,” “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” for their album, Wet Leg. The album will be released April 8. In celebration of their forthcoming album release, the duo will perform in Los Angeles on March 30.

The newly-released music video can be viewed below.