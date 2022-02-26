They Might Be Giants Postpone North American Tour To Late 2022 & Early 2023

Home News Abigail Lee February 26th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

They Might Be Giants announced the rescheduled tour dates for the shows originally postponed due to COVID last year. Their extensive tour is officially in the books again; they will travel from coast to coast in the U.S. (and one show in Vancouver) for their BOOK tour. The tour is set up with breaks in between, so it will last from June 2022 to May of 2023 with breaks sizable between shows.

The multimedia project is composed of an art book and album made possible by an impressive collaboration between graphic designer Paul Sahre, street photographer Brian Karlsson and, of course, TMBG band members.

The project was a success; the majority of the shows have sold out. The shows with remaining tickets as of Feb. 26 are in Portland, Maine; North Adams, Mass.; Tulsa, Okla.; Houston, Texas and Austin, Texas.

TMBG is made up of eclectic artists with a variety of achievements in their resume. They are two-time Grammy winners, and BOOK debuted at #1 Current Alternative Albums, #1 Current Rock Albums and #88 Billboard 200 charts. They were also nominated for a Tony Award for their musical writing for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Their last performance was at The Pageant in St. Louis, Mo. in May of 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic era. Concert-goers far and wide have missed live music in the last two years; TMBG is sure to be welcomed with open arms even if fans have to wait till a later date to see them.

North American Tour Dates

2022

6/8: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/9: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

6/10: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/11: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/12: Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live SOLD OUT

6/16: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT

6/17: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/18: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/19: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT



8/30: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT

8/31: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT



9/1: Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall SOLD OUT

9/2: Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/3: North Adams, MA @ MassMOCA

9/15: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/16: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/17: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT

9/18: Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music SOLD OUT

9/20: Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House Club SOLD OUT

9/21: Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre SOLD OUT

9/22: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom SOLD OUT

9/23: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s SOLD OUT

9/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s SOLD OUT

9/25: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT



10/11: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/12: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/13: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre SOLD OUT

10/14: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave SOLD OUT

10/15: St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre SOLD OUT

10/16: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant SOLD OUT



2023

4/13: San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s SOLD OUT

4/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern SOLD OUT

4/16: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater SOLD OUT

4/18: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/20: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/21: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/22: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT



5/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot SOLD OUT

5/11: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

5/12: Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre SOLD OUT

5/13: Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s SOLD OUT

5/14: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre SOLD OUT

5/16: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman SOLD OUT

5/18: Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

5/19: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas SOLD OUT

5/20: Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

5/21: Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre