They Might Be Giants Postpone North American Tour To Late 2022 & Early 2023

February 26th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

They Might Be Giants announced the rescheduled tour dates for the shows originally postponed due to COVID last year. Their extensive tour is officially in the books again; they will travel from coast to coast in the U.S. (and one show in Vancouver) for their BOOK tour. The tour is set up with breaks in between, so it will last from June 2022 to May of 2023 with breaks sizable between shows.

The multimedia project is composed of an art book and album made possible by an impressive collaboration between graphic designer Paul Sahre, street photographer Brian Karlsson and, of course, TMBG band members. 

The project was a success; the majority of the shows have sold out. The shows with remaining tickets as of Feb. 26 are in Portland, Maine; North Adams, Mass.; Tulsa, Okla.; Houston, Texas and Austin, Texas. 

TMBG is made up of eclectic artists with a variety of achievements in their resume. They are two-time Grammy winners, and BOOK debuted at #1 Current Alternative Albums, #1 Current Rock Albums and #88 Billboard 200 charts. They were also nominated for a Tony Award for their musical writing for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Their last performance was at The Pageant in St. Louis, Mo. in May of 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic era. Concert-goers far and wide have missed live music in the last two years; TMBG is sure to be welcomed with open arms even if fans have to wait till a later date to see them.

North American Tour Dates

20226/8: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT6/9: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT6/10: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT6/11: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT6/12: Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live SOLD OUT6/16: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT6/17: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT6/18: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT6/19: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT 8/30: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT8/31: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT 9/1: Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall SOLD OUT9/2: Portland, ME @ State Theatre9/3: North Adams, MA @ MassMOCA 9/15: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT9/16: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT9/17: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT9/18: Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music SOLD OUT9/20: Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House Club SOLD OUT9/21: Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre SOLD OUT9/22: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom SOLD OUT9/23: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s SOLD OUT9/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s SOLD OUT9/25: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT 10/11: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT10/12: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT10/13: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre SOLD OUT10/14: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave SOLD OUT10/15: St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre SOLD OUT10/16: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant SOLD OUT 2023    4/13: San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s SOLD OUT4/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern SOLD OUT4/16: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater SOLD OUT4/18: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT4/19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT4/20: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT4/21: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT4/22: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT 5/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot SOLD OUT5/11: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT5/12: Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre SOLD OUT5/13: Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s SOLD OUT5/14: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre SOLD OUT5/16: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman SOLD OUT5/18: Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom 5/19: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas SOLD OUT5/20: Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston 5/21: Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre

