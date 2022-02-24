The Bronx Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Frank Turner

Home News Tara Mobasher February 24th, 2022 - 7:30 PM

The Bronx have announced that they will be opening at most of Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls’ upcoming tour dates. Pet Needs, Avail, The Bouncing Souls, and more will also be performing at select tour dates.

The tour will commence in Portland, Maine on June 13, and will conclude on July 30 in Los Angeles, California. The artists will visit cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

06/13 Portland, ME – Aura

06/14 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

06/15 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

06/17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner (feat. Avail)

06/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore (feat. Avail)

06/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (feat. Avail)

06/20 Brooklyn, NY – Knockdown Center (feat. Avail)

06/22 Richmond, VA – The National

06/24 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore (feat. The Bouncing Souls)

06/25 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle (feat. The Bouncing Souls)

06/26 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues (feat. The Bouncing Souls)

06/28 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

06/29 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

07/01 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues (feat. Riverboat Gamblers)

07/02 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

07/03 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

07/05 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

07/06 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

07/08 Cleveland, OH – TBA

07/09 Detroit, MI – TBA

07/10 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

07/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

07/13 Omaha, NE – The Slowdown

07/15 Denver, CO – The Fillmore (feat. AJJ)

07/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

07/17 Garden City, ID – Revolution

07/19 Casper, WY – Gaslight Social

07/20 Billings, MT – The Pub Station

07/22 Seattle, WA – The Moore Theater (feat. Face To Face)

07/24 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom

07/27 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

07/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren (feat. Amigo The Devil)

07/29 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues (feat. Amigo The Devil)

07/30 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (feat. Amigo The Devil)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat