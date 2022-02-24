The Bronx Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Frank Turner

The Bronx have announced that they will be opening at most of Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls’ upcoming tour dates. Pet Needs, Avail, The Bouncing Souls, and more will also be performing at select tour dates.
The tour will commence in Portland, Maine on June 13, and will conclude on July 30 in Los Angeles, California. The artists will visit cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more.
The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.
06/13 Portland, ME – Aura
06/14 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
06/15 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
06/17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner (feat. Avail)
06/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore (feat. Avail)
06/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (feat. Avail)
06/20 Brooklyn, NY – Knockdown Center (feat. Avail)
06/22 Richmond, VA – The National
06/24 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore (feat. The Bouncing Souls)
06/25 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle (feat. The Bouncing Souls)
06/26 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues (feat. The Bouncing Souls)
06/28 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen
06/29 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
07/01 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues (feat. Riverboat Gamblers)
07/02 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
07/03 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
07/05 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
07/06 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
07/08 Cleveland, OH – TBA
07/09 Detroit, MI – TBA
07/10 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
07/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
07/13 Omaha, NE – The Slowdown
07/15 Denver, CO – The Fillmore (feat. AJJ)
07/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
07/17 Garden City, ID – Revolution
07/19 Casper, WY – Gaslight Social
07/20 Billings, MT – The Pub Station
07/22 Seattle, WA – The Moore Theater (feat. Face To Face)
07/24 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom
07/27 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
07/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren (feat. Amigo The Devil)
07/29 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues (feat. Amigo The Devil)
07/30 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (feat. Amigo The Devil)
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat