PREMIERE: Twïns Shares Inviting New Single “Ocean Flowers”; Unveils Black And White Video For “Transcend”

Close your eyes and take a deep breath in, let that short relaxing feeling take over and enjoy this split second of peace. Now that your eyes are back open and you are feeling laid back, go and enjoy the two new Twïns “Transcend” and the b-side track “Ocean Flowers.” The new record The Human Jazz, featuring “Transcend” will be out 04/28 via Earth Libraries.

Twïns is one of the exceptional artists rising from the Berlin music scene. His songs are often short and inspired by ‘70s sounds. In Germany, there is a saying “In der Kürze liegt die Würze,” meaning the best things are just short (also, this is not literally translated because its about spices). This saying couldn’t be more true while listening to the new singles by Twïns. It’s like a two minute vacantion. Imagine yourself at a beach with the best cocktail you’ve ever had. This is about how it feels to actually take in the sounds of “Transcend” and “Ocean Flowers.”

This feeling is not coincidental, Miro Denck, the genius behind Twïns, talks about his inspiration behind the two singles. “In my perception, ‘Transcend’ was born as a merger of kind of a Soul Jazz vibe and my love for that short song format and instrumentation you often find in Library Music.” He continues, “My friend Sid from The Orielles plays drums on this one, and I think that really gave it that certain rhythmic energy it needed which I wouldn’t have been capable of putting down myself.”

About his song “Ocean Flowers,” the non-album B-side he indicates the song is, “I guess my take on something of a Beach Boys inspired tune as it might’ve popped up as incidental music in some late 60s B-flick exploiting hippie and surf culture.” Denck further explains, “What I really like about it is how it ends before it reaches its actual climax, something that always both fascinates and bugs me about some of those library or film score songs. They really got something going there but they don’t give you the time to actually enjoy it. With the truth of the matter being that they possibly never even had enough of an idea to make it a proper song. Or did I?”

You can check out the short mini time travel below.

But the songs are not the only treat we can proudly present here at mxdwn. Denck also premieres his video for “Transcend” here as well.

The video is a slow-mo black and white video of… something. Okay we can make some educated guesses, but maybe Denck himself should be talking about the inspiration behind this unique video.“The video for ‘Transcend’ was made in collaboration with Berlin based filmmaking duo OJOBOCA, based on material shot in connection with their latest film, the experimental triptych ‘Instant Life’ ‘which will premiere at Berlin International Film Festival this February.” He continues, “For me, it couldn’t capture the matter of transcendence any more aesthetically pleasing than this and it was a privilege for me to bring their art and my music together for one and a half minutes.”

The music and video show one thing, art is so versatile and can push the boundaries of imagination, but mostly it inspires people to leave the here and now for just a little bit. Who wouldn’t want to escape today for a ‘70s beach trip?