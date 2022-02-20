Paul McCartney Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 20th, 2022 - 10:38 AM

In the words of Paul McCartney, “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” This spring, the iconic singer-songwriter is going back on his first tour since 2019!

Before McCartney announced his tour, fans had to experience McCartney’s performance during a live screening of The Beatles’ final concert performance in IMAX theaters. After much anticipation and a long year of speculation, McCartney announced that his GOT BACK tour, which is a 13-city return to U.S. stages, will begin on April 28 with McCartney’s first-ever show in Spokane, WA. The tour will run to June 16 in East Rutherford, NJ where the legend will play MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016.

McCartney will touch down in cities such as Boston, MA, Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA and Syracuse, NY. Along with these performances, the famous musician will debut live performances in Hollywood, FL, Knoxville, TN and Winston-Salem, NC. The GOT BACK tour will also give the musician opportunity to revisit cities that he hasn’t performed in more than 20 years ago. McCartney will perform in Fort Worth, TX and Baltimore, MD for the first time since 1976 with his band Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively.

Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 25 at 10 am. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 am through Thursday, February 24 at 10 pm. For the full itinerary, visit paulmccartneygotback.com.