Flogging Molly Announce Celebratory St. Patrick’s Day L.A. Festival & Global Livestream

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 20th, 2022 - 5:40 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, let the celebrations begin! Flogging Molly, the Irish-American punk band announced that they will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with an outdoor festival in Los Angeles and a simultaneous live stream event.

In partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey®, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, the band will host their Los Angeles festival at the Hollywood Palladium. The livestream, which will allow fans from all over the world to celebrate with the band, will be available via Floggingmolly.veeps.com.

Flogging Molly’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festivals in Los Angeles were, like many other annual festivals, halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was cancelled and the 2021 festival was live-streamed from Ireland. Fortunately for fans, as well as the band, the festival can be enjoyed both in-person and online. The festival is free (RSVP at Floggingmolly.com) and the evening performances will both be broadcasted. Online attendees will also have the opportunity to select exclusive merchandise items that are available to them.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will include Bushmills activations, including photo opportunities and complimentary merchandise. It doesn’t end there! Other activities will include Irish dancing from Power Academy of Irish Dance, games, food trucks. There will be performances from The Briggs, Hoist The Colors, Matt & Dennis acoustic and Nathen DJ set. The evening concert includes openers Russkaja and Vandoliers.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried