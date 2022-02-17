Stars Announce First New Album In Five Years From Capelton Hill; Share Two Lead Singles “Snowy Owl” And “Pretenders”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 17th, 2022 - 5:29 PM

The Montreal band, Stars, have announced their first new album in five years. The group has also released the first two singles from the album, “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.”

“Pretenders” was written by Amy Millan as a romantic love song about embracing growth and reminiscing about the band’s origins. In “Snowy Owl,” the album’s closer, Torquil Campbell and Millan find themselves swapping verses back and forth – playing two characters who try to stay together but end up destroying each other. The album, From Capelton Hill, which will serve as a followup to 2017’s There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, is slated for a May 27 release via Last Gang Records.

Stars says that From Capelton Hill will bring the group back to where they began – featuring genres within the gothic realm, while still relying on classic ’80s and ’90s arrangements.

“The band has always been us trying to navigate what it means to be inside a life that is going to end,” Millan said. “And we’re getting closer.”

The band will also perform in a headlining West Coast summer tour that will begin in Vancouver, Canada on June 4. Full tour dates, alongside the tracklist for Stars’ upcoming album, can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Stars 2022 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

06/06 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

06/08 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

06/11 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

From Capelton Hill LP Tracklist:

1. Palmistry

3. Patterns

4. Back To The End

5. That Girl

6. Build A Fire

7. Capelton Hill

8. Hoping

9. To Feel What They Feel

10. If I Never See London Again

11. I Need The Light