Rush Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Moving Pictures For April 2022 Release

Abigail Lee February 17th, 2022 - 7:04 PM

geddy of Rush 3

In celebration of album Moving Pictures’ 40th anniversary, Rush will release six configurations of their deluxe edition album on April 15 featuring previously unreleased mixes, live recordings and videos. Fans can look forward to exploring the new content in the form of the Super Deluxe Edition, three-CD Deluxe Edition, five-LP Deluxe Edition, one-LP Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition and Dolby Atmos Digital Edition. All versions are available to be pre-ordered and pre-saved now.

By far the most jam-packed version is the Super Deluxe Edition. It will include exclusive items such as (but not limited to) a hardcover book with photos, artwork and notes by musicians in and involved with Rush; two guitar picks with Rush guitarists’ engraved signatures; and an enamel pin.

The album was first released on Feb. 12, 1981 and soon hit #1 on the Canadian Albums Chart and #3 on the Billboard 200. Since its release in 1981, Moving Pictures has been certified platinum four times. Rush played off of their experimental yet accessible sound and deep lyricism to achieve commercial success throughout their career.

Rush’s final R40 tour in 2015 concluded its members’ careers on stage. Less than five years later, legendary drummer Neil Peart passed away in 2020. In July of 2021, guitarist Alex Lifeson said in an interview on SiriusXM that “There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it.”

While this may be true, Rush has offered its lifelong and new fans a renaissance of their music filled to the brim with exciting, unheard content. Rush lives on.

Photo credit: Dave Carson