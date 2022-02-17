Amon Amarth Unveil New Viking-Inspired Song And Video “Put Your Back Into The Oar”

Home News Lauren Floyd February 17th, 2022 - 4:07 PM

Concertgoers of heavy metal band Amon Amarth are all too familiar with their “epic Viking row.” Now the band has dedicated their new intense track, entitled “Put Your Back Into the Oar,” to the famous performance. Along with the standalone single comes a climactic visual shot in England over three days.

It depicts a young archaeologist digging for bones at a campsite before drifting off into a sleep that takes her off into a Viking voyage. The track boasts Amon Amarth’s pen as it details a highly anticipated trek out to sea to find riches and gold beyond the crashing waves. Even though they’re hungry and tired the hope of reward keeps them alive and well as they push the oars with all their might. The bands roaring voices only intensify the message, rolling drums, and electric chords.

The studio process for “Put Your Back Into The Oar” began in January 2021 in well, where else? Their home country of Sweden and the starting point for many Viking expeditions during The Viking Age: a fitting inspiration for the melodic metal band. The track premiered on SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal yesterday and was released by the band’s own label Victorious Music.

“We’ve been quiet over the last 2 years, but we’ve been at home in Sweden hard at work behind the scenes. Much has been said about fans coming to our shows to have fun and doing the “epic Viking row”. Well we thought it was a good idea to write a song about it! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are – and may Odin guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas! Enjoy the song and video while we continue to work on a new album. We can’t wait to see all you heathens soon.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva