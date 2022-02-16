Jenny Lee Announces New Album Heart Tax For April 2022 Release

Home News Federico Cardenas February 16th, 2022 - 9:02 PM

The singer songwriter Jenny Lee, known for being a founding member of the indie-rock band Warpaint, has announced her second full length solo album, titled Heart Tax. The project is set to be released on Record Store Day, April 23.

According to a press release from the artist, Heart Tax will be a combination of various songs Lee has released throughout previous years, as well as a few new unreleased tracks. Of the ten songs listed on the album’s tracklist, six of them have been previously released, the most recent of which include being her song “Tickles” and the album’s title track, “Heart Tax.” See the album art and full tracklist for Heart Tax below.

Heart Tax Tracklist

1.Stop Speaking

2. Tickles

3. Newtopia

4. Heart Tax

5. Clinique

6. In Awe Of

7. Hallows Eve

8. Tickles II

9. Love You

10. I’m So Tired

Lee’s new record will feature various different artists as collaborators, including Goldensuns, Stella Mozgawa, Dave Gahan, and Trentmoller. Also featured will be Lee’s own band, Warpaint. Jenny Lee states that she intended for this album to be “more lyrically based and really encompass me as an artist, not just a musician. I incorporated my paintings for the art, which I was also able to dive deeper with here in Utah and let myself go. To be free, instead of policing my every move.”

Heart Tax will follow after the release of JennyLee’s 2015 album, Right On. Lee’s band, Warpaint, has also recently began putting out new material, including their track “Lily,” featured on HBO’s Made For Love.