The Devil Wears Prada Unveils Brooding New Single “Nightfall” from Upcoming EP

Aaron Grech May 16th, 2021 - 10:54 PM

Heavy metal outfit The Devil Wears Prada has released a new single called “Nightfall,” the opening track for their upcoming EP ZII, out on May 21 via Solid State Records. This track was performed on the band’s latest live stream in support of the EP, which occurred on Saturday, May 15.

“Nightfall” is an aggressive metal track, with harsh vocals that jump alongside the riotous drum pounds and blistering guitar riffs that lead its main instrumental. During the song’s down section, The Devil Wears Prada’s vocalist Mike Hranica releases dark, unholy growls that fit perfectly well with the track’s riffs.

“Sonically, I think ‘Nightfall‘ is a celebration of what the band did for a long while,” Hranica explained. “I remember that it’s the first song I completed vocally and I know that it’s straightforward — very much straightforward. Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It’s a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP.”

The upcoming ZII record serves as a continuation of The Devil Wears Prada’s massively influential Zombie EP, which saw them explore heavier sounds. This EP was the subject of an entire live stream last fall, where the group performed the record in its entirety alongside the Space EP.

Back in 2019 The Devil Wears Prada released The Act, was supported by the hit single “Chemical.” Although originally labelled as a Christian metal act, the band has found success outside of the scene, with their music reaching metal and independent charts.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz