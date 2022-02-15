Pink Mountaintops Announce First New Album In Eight Years Peacock Pools; Share “Lights Of The City”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 4:45 PM

The Pink Mountaintops have announced that it will be debuting its first album in eight years, titled Peacock Pools, this spring. The band’s boozy lead single, “Lights of the City,” was released Tuesday alongside a music video.

The ’70s style video shows the band fighting against a Matrix-style agent who possesses mysterious powers of eyebeams, teleportation, and silly and cheesy special effects. The new album began with frontman Stephen McBean recording demos alone in his California home early in the pandemic.

The album includes appearences from fellow Black Mountain members, musicians who have played in Destroyer, Death Valley Girls, and Ryley Walker’s band. Ty Segall collaborator, Emily Rose Epstein will also be featured as vocals and Redd Kross’ Steven McDonald and Melvins’ ale Crover will also make appearances.

Pink Mountaintops will be performing on tour with Dinosaur Jr. beginning February 15 in Sacramento, California, until February 26 in Denver, Colorado. The full tracklist for Peacock Pools can be viewed below, alongside the newly-released video for “Lights of the City.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nervous Breakdown”

02 “Nikki Go Sudden”

03 “Blazing Eye”

04 “You Still Around”

05 “Shake The Dust”

06 “Swollen Maps”

07 “Lights Of The City”

08 “Miss Sundown”

09 “Lady Inverted Cross”

10 “Muscles”

11 “All This Death Is Killing Me”

12 “The Walk – Song For Amy”