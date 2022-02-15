Hollywood Bowl Commemorates 100th Season With Announcement Of Summer 2022 Lineup

Home News Skyy Rincon February 15th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

One of Los Angeles’ most iconic outdoor venues, The Hollywood Bowl, is celebrating their 100th season with the announcement of their summer 2022 lineup. Notable events include the free 101 Festival, KCRW Festival and Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival.

The summer season kicks off with the 101 Festival which is a two-day event. The first day of the event will be taking place on June 11 at the Hollywood Bowl with the second date, the 12th, scheduled to take place at The Ford. Next up is the coveted Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival which is scheduled for the weekend of June 25-26. The lineup for the event includes The Roots, Gregory Porter and Tower Of Power. The venue will also be hosting Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert on the 30th featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short will be taking place from July 2-4. The popular Broadway musical Kinky Boots is also scheduled to run from July 8-10. Other notable events include: The Music Of Leonard Bernstein on July 12 and 14, Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina on the 15th and 16th, The Valkyries on July 17, Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet on July 20 and 21, Ricky Martin with the L.A. Philharmonic on July 22 and 23, A.R. Rahman on the 24th and Beethoven’s Fifths on the 26th. July will also see the Hollywood Bowl host a Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra featuring special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more on the 27th. Carmina Burana with Dudamel is scheduled for the 28th, Boyz II Men and TLC are set to perform on the 29th and John Fogerty will be performing on the 30th. a-ha will close out the star-studded July lineup with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on the 31st.

August will feature the Musical Encounters event on the 2nd, Sheryl Crow and Keb’ Mo on the 3rd, The Splendor of Saint-Saens on the 4th, Back to the Future in Concert on the 5th and 6th, Polo and Pan and Parcels on the 7th, New World Symphony on the 9th, Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown on the 10th, Scheherazade on the 11th and Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks on the 12th and 13th. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Durand Jones & The Indications and Celisse are scheduled to perform on the 14th. An Evening of Rachmaninoff is scheduled for the 16th, All-American is scheduled for the 18th, The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicole Reyes will be hosted on the 19th and 20th, Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra are scheduled to perform on the 21st, Amadeus Live in Concert is scheduled for the 23rd, Black Movie Soundtrack IV will be hosted on the 24th and Clara Schumann and Dvorak will be performing on the 25th. Diana Ross is scheduled to perform on the 26th and 27th, Smooth Summer Jazz featuring George Benson, Boney James and Lalah Hathaway is scheduled for August 28th, Beethoven’s Ninth will close out the August festivies on the 30th.

September will offer Maestro of the Movies from the 2nd through the 4th, Mozart Under the Stars on the 6th, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on the 7th and Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on the 8th. Duran Duran will also be hosted at the Hollywood Bowl from the 9th through the 11th. Itzhak Perlman Leads Tchaikovsky is scheduled for the 13th, Pink Martini will follow on the 14th, Lang Lang – The Animated Piano is scheduled for the 15th, Sing-A-Long Sound Of Music will be hosted on the 17th, Reggae Night XX featuring UB 40 will take place on the 18th and Latin Jazz Night is scheduled for the 21st. ABBA The Concert is scheduled for the 24th with CHVRCHES and Grace Jones following on the 25th. Finally, Herbie Hancock is scheduled to perform on the 28th with Pentatonix closing out the September lineup on the 29th. Tickets for the shows will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com.