Destroyer Shares New Upbeat Single “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread” From Upcoming New Album Labyrinthitis

Home News Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022 - 3:32 PM

Destroyer has released a new single titled “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread” ahead of his new album, Labyrinthitis. This new single follows the album’s lead single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You.”

The upcoming album will be released March 25. Through Joshua Wells’ percussion and John Collins’ drum programming, this melancholy yet groovy and upbeat song leaves listeners bewildered and disoriented.

Following the success of the lead single, “Tintoretto, It’s You,” Pitchfork called the track “menacing and theatrical, bursting with distorted synths, cracking drums, and blaring trumpet. The sound itself might seem like an urgent shift toward art-punk collage, but listen closely and you will hear Dan Bejar paraphrase an apocalyptic Leonard Cohen song.”

The band will also be touring in support of its album, beginning on April 22 in Vancouver, and finishing off in Portland on May 22.

Destroyer on tour:

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister