Destroyer Shares New Upbeat Single “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread” From Upcoming New Album Labyrinthitis

Destroyer has released a new single titled “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread” ahead of his new album, Labyrinthitis. This new single follows the album’s lead single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You.”
The upcoming album will be released March 25. Through Joshua Wells’ percussion and John Collins’ drum programming, this melancholy yet groovy and upbeat song leaves listeners bewildered and disoriented.
Following the success of the lead single, “Tintoretto, It’s You,” Pitchfork called the track “menacing and theatrical, bursting with distorted synths, cracking drums, and blaring trumpet. The sound itself might seem like an urgent shift toward art-punk collage, but listen closely and you will hear Dan Bejar paraphrase an apocalyptic Leonard Cohen song.”
The band will also be touring in support of its album, beginning on April 22 in Vancouver, and finishing off in Portland on May 22.
Destroyer on tour:Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic
Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister