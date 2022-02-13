Hank Williams’ Estate Announces New Compilation Collection I’m Gonna Sing: The Mother’s Best Gospel Radio Recordings For March 2022 Release

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 13th, 2022 - 12:54 PM

The Estate of Hank Williams, known as one of the greatest and most influential country and western singers and songwriters of the 20th century, has shared the news that a new compilation of 40 gospel recordings will be released on March 11.

In 1951, Williams was regarded as the king of country music, known for hit songs like “Move It on Over”, “Honky Tonk Blues” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart”. Williams had his 15-minute radio show, which was sponsored by Mother’s Best Flour, on the hit Nashville radio station WSM. Despite being well-known for his country music hits, the radio show allowed Williams to showcase his passion for religious songs. I’m Gonna Sing: The Mother’s Best Gospel Radio Recordings features rare performances of 40 gospel songs taken from the radio shows that typically concluded with a hymn. “At the Cross”, “Wait for the Light to Shine”, and “I Dreamed About Mom Last Night” are among the many songs that will be featured in the collection.

The compilation will also include Williams’ classic song, “I Saw the Light” and will be available as a 2-CD set and, for the first time, on vinyl as a 3-LP collection pressed on 140g vinyl. Record producer Cheryl Pawelski produced the compilation and worked with Michael Graves (who restored and mastered the recordings) and biographer Colin Scott.

Back in 2019, Williams’ The 1940 Recordings was released with four songs that were restored and remastered and then distributed by BMG. Once again, BMG will be releasing this specially assembled collection. The compilation will give listeners an impression of Williams at the height of his success with the gospel songs indicating the troubles Williams faced.