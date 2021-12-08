Author & Punisher Announce New Album Krüller For February 2022 Release, Share Melodious New Song And Video For “Drone Carrying Dread”

Home News Aly Rowell December 8th, 2021 - 2:24 PM

Author & Punisher is coming out with new music. The one-man-band released a new single and video for “Drone Carrying Dread” today. The video itself is a colorful Space-Odyssey-2001-esque miasma of visuals, underpinning the crescendoes of the track. “Drone Carrying Dread” is an epic, eight minute soundscape that features Shone’s deep vocals and technical work. You get the sense of a home-made sound – like taking a bunch of pans and pots and ringing them to a beat and in time – and this, somehow, makes the music spectacular.

Author & Punisher is the brain child of San Diego-based engineer Tristan Shone. Shone left a career of electrical engineering to do music full-time, crafting for himself the kind of success seen in movies. What makes this act so unique, though, is his musical instruments, which he hand-made himself thanks to his engineering background. Pairing that with his musical prowess, Author & Punisher is one of the most original musical acts of the last dozen years.

Recently, Author & Punisher shared a new cover of Perturbator’s “Excess”. The artist posted a statement to Instagram: ““In the middle of making this record I decided to shake things up and rake my face across the coals in the form of a Perturbator cover! Thanks to John Cota for mixing this one. “Excess” is up on all streaming services now. Link in bio.”

Krüller tracklist:

Drone Carrying Dread Incinerator Centurion Maiden Star Misery Glorybox (Portishead cover) Blacksmith Krüller

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva