Foo Fighters Share New Live Performance Video For “Fraggle Rock Rock”

The Foo Fighters have debuted a new track call “Fraggle Rock Rock ” this week, which was created for the Apple TV+ rendition of the “Fraggle Rock”, a muppet series from the 80s created by none other than Jim Henson. The year has barely started and it is already a busy year for the band, who will be touring this year, and David Grohl is nominated for an Audie this year for his audiobook for his memoir, which results in March. The Foo Fighters, while they made their own rendition of the song, performed their song on the show with a plethora of muppets, some even playing along with them, with some awing at the band and the others being distracting, which ends up with security being called. The energy in the room definitely adds some color and smiles to the performance. Those smiles may be from the many children that will be watching and maybe from the crowd that has known the band since their own childhood, seeing the lines between themselves and their children blurring. See the video of the performance below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz