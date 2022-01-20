Awolnation Team Up With Portugal. The Man and Brandon Boyd For Melancholic Cover of “Wind of Change”

Home News Alison Alber January 20th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

In 1991, the german rock band Scorpions released their classic hit song “Wind of Change,” and now, 30 years later, Awolnation together with Portugal. The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus gave the rock classic a new make over. The track is also a first taste of Awolnation’s upcoming new album My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me. The album will be release on May 6 via Better Noise.

If you grew up in Germany, chances are “Wind of Change” has a special meaning to you. The song is strongly connected with the end of the Soviet Union and the fall of the Berlin Wall, uniting Germany once again after years of separation. But, maybe the Scorpions didn’t really write the song, but instead the CIA did? This is a theory sparked by a rumor picked up by the Spotify podcast “Wind of Change.” Awolnation comments on the song, “I’ve known Brandon for awhile and he’s been good to me over the years of being in this industry. The guys from Portugal. The Man feel like brothers from a hardcore band we would be in in another lifetime. This is such a massive song that I thought I’d swing for the fences. ALSO, did the CIA really write it???”

The cover starts off with the iconic whistle, followed by the iconic voices of Awolnation and Portugal. The Man. It still has the same magic of the original, but the collaboration gave the song a little bit of an update. The chorus is just as captivating as the original.

In a time we all seem more divided than ever, maybe it’s time to start listening to the wind of change and go back to the magical moment of a glory night, where the children of tomorrow can dream of change.

Photo credit: Owen Ela