Christian Death Announce New Album Evil Becomes Rule For May 2022 Release Alongside Spring 2022 US Tour Dates, Share New Track “Blood Moon”

Home News Roy Lott February 9th, 2022 - 8:16 PM

Gothic deathrock band Christian Death has announced their highly-anticipated new LP, Evil Becomes Rule, due out May 6. The album features 11 songs and is their first since 2015’s The Root Of All Evilution. The band had issued a statement in a press release regarding the new album.

“Evil Becomes Rule is a continuation of this theme. We’re going from the present time into the future. When we started writing this album, we anticipated an event like the pandemic; a disastrous event occurring on the earth. So now we’re asking the question, “maybe this is just the beginning of it?”

“Both Evil Becomes Rule and The Root Of All Evilution are pretty much the story of evil, band frontman Valor Kand said.”These songs are generally about “The Evil Within Society,” not necessarily stemming from a demon, or a devil, or a God. Instead, it’s about something concerning the evil within mankind.

Fans can preorder Evil Becomes Rule now. The album will be available on digital and CD formats as well as vinyl LP variants in transparent blue, red marble and black colors.

The band has also announced a North American tour, which will kick off on May 5 in Akron, OH and will conclude in Brooklyn, NY on May 29. Tickets are on sale now.

Evil Becomes Rule Tracklist:

01. The Alpha and The Omega

02. New Messiah

03. Elegant Sleeping

04. Blood Moon

05. Abraxas We Are

06. The Warning

07. Beautiful

08. Rise and Shine

09. Evil Becomes Rule

10. Who Am I (Part 1)

11. Who Am I (Part 2)