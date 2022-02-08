Sylvan Esso Announce 2022 Tour Dates

The electronic duo, Sylvan Esso, announced its official tour dates for 2022 – almost two years after the release of “Ferris Wheel.” Singer Amelia Meath and keyboardist Nick Sanborn are used to lighting up a stage, and now will get the opportunity to perform for their fans across the country through 14 total tour stops.
Sylvan Esso will begin its tour in Birmingham, Alabama on May 11, and wrap it up in Michigan on June 26. The tour will include three hometown shows in North Carolina, alongside a headlining appearance at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts. Tickets for the non-festival tour dates will go on sale on February 11 at 10 a.m.
Free Love, Sylvan Esso’s last album, earned the group a 2022 Grammy Nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. With Love, the EP that succeeded Free Love, was released in December 2020.
The remainder of the tour dates can be viewed below.
Sylvan Esso 2022 Tour Dates:
05/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
05/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
05/14 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
05/15 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
05/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
05/17 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
05/19 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park
05/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park
05/21 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park
05/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National
05/24 — Ithaca, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard
05/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
05/27-29 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
06/23-26 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival
