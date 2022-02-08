Sylvan Esso Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher February 8th, 2022 - 3:37 PM

The electronic duo, Sylvan Esso, announced its official tour dates for 2022 – almost two years after the release of “Ferris Wheel.” Singer Amelia Meath and keyboardist Nick Sanborn are used to lighting up a stage, and now will get the opportunity to perform for their fans across the country through 14 total tour stops.

Sylvan Esso will begin its tour in Birmingham, Alabama on May 11, and wrap it up in Michigan on June 26. The tour will include three hometown shows in North Carolina, alongside a headlining appearance at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts. Tickets for the non-festival tour dates will go on sale on February 11 at 10 a.m.

Free Love, Sylvan Esso’s last album, earned the group a 2022 Grammy Nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. With Love, the EP that succeeded Free Love, was released in December 2020.

The remainder of the tour dates can be viewed below.

Sylvan Esso 2022 Tour Dates:

05/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

05/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

05/14 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

05/15 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

05/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

05/17 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

05/19 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park

05/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park

05/21 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park

05/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National

05/24 — Ithaca, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard

05/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

05/27-29 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/23-26 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer