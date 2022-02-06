Lupe Fiasco Officially Releases “Hustlaz”, Announces New NFT Program Inspired By Upcoming Album Drill Music In Zion

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 6th, 2022 - 4:43 PM

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco is having a successful and busy week as he shares an unreleased archival track titled “Hustlaz” from the early days of his career. The Chicago rapper also announces his new NFT program, “LFT”. It doesn’t stop there! Lupe is planning to release a new album titled Drill Music In Zion. Lupe Fiasco fans are you ready?

The rapper’s unreleased song, “Hustlaz”, is a warm and thoughtful song full of soul and triumphant horn fanfares. Along with his intriguing wordplay, Lupe is known for his thoughtful lyrics and content, which can be heard on songs like “Shoes”. In “Hustlaz”, Lupe tells a detailed story of a young up and coming artist in the music game in”Hustlaz”. Comparing them to the daily struggles of life in the streets, Lupe writes, “I roll like cherry red Jell-O dice/ It’s Was, just the pot calling the kettle white.” According to a press release, “Hustlaz” will be featured on 1st & 15th productions upcoming EP Chill’s Spotlight 2.

Lupe’s “LFT” program will be launched on February 10 in partnership with Magic Eden and Solana. The program will give early bird fans the ability to earn badges and claim NFTs during raffle airdrops that will be hosted on the rapper’s Discord. An additional drop will be available for public sale. Fans can also participate in the “meta-narrative” on his upcoming album Drill Music In Zion and will have first access to teaser videos and behind-the-scenes content, will receive an exclusive invite to a private listening party (which is scheduled for the first half of 2022). Fans will also have bragging rights after they receive a signed limited edition print of the cover art of the upcoming album, as well as be the first group to get the album’s vinyl copy. It can’t get any better than this!

Drill Music In Zion will mark a new chapter in Lupe’s career and it will likely finish after Lupe finishes his many performances and while he continues to focus on his community organizations.