Bring Me The Horizon Unveils Instrumental Version Of “Moon Over The Castle” From Forthcoming Find Your Lane (Official Music From Gran Turismo 7) Soundtrack

Home News Aswath Viswanathan February 5th, 2022 - 4:08 PM

British band Bring Me The Horizon unveiled an instrumental version of “Moon Over The Castle.” The track landed on the forthcoming Find Your Lane (Official Music From Gran Turismo 7) Soundtrack which will be available via Columbia Records and Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) on March 4th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Along with the release of the instrumental, the group unveiled a visualizer for “Moon Over The Castle” that also showcases a course from the Gran Turismo 7 videogame.

The instrumental to “Moon Over The Castle” is reminiscent of 2000’s rock music or even 2000’s video game music. It’s nostalgic. The star-studded lineup of artists for Gran Turismo 7 includes Bring Me The Horizon, Rosalía, Major Lazer, Nothing but Thieves, Fanatix, Kim Dracula, London Grammar, Jawsh685, Lous and the Yakuza, Lil Tjay and Disciples.

Bring Me The Horizon was recently announced to be performing at the When We Were Young 2022 music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The festival started back in 2017 and is still going strong. Bring Me The Horizon will be joined by artists like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects and Jimmy Eat World.

Back in December, Bring Me The Horizon hinted at a new installment in their Post Human Series, the band’s first major project since 2013’s Supernatural.

Find Your Line (Official Music from Gran Turismo 7) Tracklist:

1. The FaNaTix: Vroom feat. Idris Elba, Davido, Koffee, Moelogo, Lil TJay

2. Bring Me The Horizon: Moon Over the Castle

3. Major Lazer: I Don’t Care feat. Lous and the Yakuza

4. Nothing but Thieves: Life’s Coming in Slow

5. Kim Dracula: Unstoppable

6. Rosalía: BIZCOCHITO

7. Disciples: Squad feat. GoldLink

8. London Grammar: Baby It’s You (George Fitzgerald Remix)

9. Jawsh685: Drift